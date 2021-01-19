Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 12-18, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

306 Cheyenne Blvd................$400,000

1234 Solitaire St.....................$525,000

80906

1200 Burnham St....................$260,000

551 Loomis Ave......................$280,000

3570 Hickory Hill Drive.........$381,000

2956 Tenderfoot Hill St..........$385,000

9 Newport Circle....................$417,000

3670 Hill Drive.......................$434,000

1523 Cresta Road...................$489,900

5 Langley Place.......................$520,000

40 Kirkstone Lane..................$575,000

722 Scorpio Circle..................$610,000

340 Hidden Creek Drive........$621,000

16 Polo Circle......................$1,000,000

975 Grey Mountain Point....$1,375,000

