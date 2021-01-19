This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Oct. 12-18, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
306 Cheyenne Blvd................$400,000
1234 Solitaire St.....................$525,000
80906
1200 Burnham St....................$260,000
551 Loomis Ave......................$280,000
3570 Hickory Hill Drive.........$381,000
2956 Tenderfoot Hill St..........$385,000
9 Newport Circle....................$417,000
3670 Hill Drive.......................$434,000
1523 Cresta Road...................$489,900
5 Langley Place.......................$520,000
40 Kirkstone Lane..................$575,000
722 Scorpio Circle..................$610,000
340 Hidden Creek Drive........$621,000
16 Polo Circle......................$1,000,000
975 Grey Mountain Point....$1,375,000