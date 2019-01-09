This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 19-25, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1131 Norwood Ave…………………………$192,000
495 Eclipse Drive…………………………...$319,000
1015 Neptune Drive………………………..$350,000
587 Crown Hill Mesa Drive………………..$363,000
1513 Gold Hill Mesa Drive………………...$368,000
80906
750 San Bruno Place………………………..$180,000
481 Kearney Ave…………………………….$255,000
2755 Brookline Court……………………....$280,000
1544 Canoe Creek Drive…………………...$286,000
629 Gilcrest Road…………………………...$310,000
2743 Rigel Drive……………………………$505,000
2407 Strickler Road………………………...$618,000
6 Menary Way………………………………$650,000
427 Mountain Pass View…………………...$675,000
5 Mirada Road…………………………….$1,272,000