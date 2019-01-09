Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 19-25, 2018. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1131 Norwood Ave…………………………$192,000

495 Eclipse Drive…………………………...$319,000

1015 Neptune Drive………………………..$350,000

587 Crown Hill Mesa Drive………………..$363,000

1513 Gold Hill Mesa Drive………………...$368,000

80906

750 San Bruno Place………………………..$180,000

481 Kearney Ave…………………………….$255,000

2755 Brookline Court……………………....$280,000

1544 Canoe Creek Drive…………………...$286,000

629 Gilcrest Road…………………………...$310,000

2743 Rigel Drive……………………………$505,000

2407 Strickler Road………………………...$618,000

6 Menary Way………………………………$650,000

427 Mountain Pass View…………………...$675,000

5 Mirada Road…………………………….$1,272,000

