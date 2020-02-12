Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 18-26, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

2305 S. Hancock Ave………………………………………………………$223,000

3430 Hill Circle……………………………………………………………$462,500

80906

911 London Green Way…………………………………………………...$183,000

4233 S. Millburn…………………………………………………………...$245,000

4359 S. Millburn…………………………………………………………...$270,800

481 Kearney Ave…………………………………………………………...$275,000

7450 Liberty Bell Drive……………………………………………………$279,900

3875 Red Cedar Drive……………………………………………………..$353,000

1465 S. Canoe Creek Drive………………………………………………..$358,000

805 Orion Drive……………………………………………………………$430,000

