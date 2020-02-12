This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 18-26, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
2305 S. Hancock Ave………………………………………………………$223,000
3430 Hill Circle……………………………………………………………$462,500
80906
911 London Green Way…………………………………………………...$183,000
4233 S. Millburn…………………………………………………………...$245,000
4359 S. Millburn…………………………………………………………...$270,800
481 Kearney Ave…………………………………………………………...$275,000
7450 Liberty Bell Drive……………………………………………………$279,900
3875 Red Cedar Drive……………………………………………………..$353,000
1465 S. Canoe Creek Drive………………………………………………..$358,000
805 Orion Drive……………………………………………………………$430,000