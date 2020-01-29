This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 4-11, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
613 Stevens Ave……………………………$192,500
1129 Florence Ave………………………...$212,500
1209 Florence Ave………………………...$214,000
1303 Richards Ave...………………………$220,000
455 Eclipse Drive………………………….$310,000
717 Sirius Drive……………………………$440,000
80906
1104 Maxwell St…………………………..$145,000
1069 Maxwell St…………………………..$230,000
4118 Little Crown Lane………………….$260,000
1255 Grass Valley Drive…………………..$305,000
3202 E. Breckenridge Drive………………$322,000
702 Orion Drive…………………………...$400,000