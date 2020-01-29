Couple with keys to new home

Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 4-11, 2019. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

613 Stevens Ave……………………………$192,500

1129 Florence Ave………………………...$212,500

1209 Florence Ave………………………...$214,000

1303 Richards Ave...………………………$220,000

455 Eclipse Drive………………………….$310,000

717 Sirius Drive……………………………$440,000

80906

1104 Maxwell St…………………………..$145,000

1069 Maxwell St…………………………..$230,000

4118 Little Crown Lane………………….$260,000

1255 Grass Valley Drive…………………..$305,000

3202 E. Breckenridge Drive………………$322,000

702 Orion Drive…………………………...$400,000

Tags

Load comments