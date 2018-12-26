neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 5–11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1007 Florence Ave…………………………………………………………....$196,000

1138 Richards Ave……………………………………………………………$214,000

170 Mayflower St……………………………………………………………..$693,500

80906

1073 Claiborne Road………………………………………………………...$140,000

405 Bear Creek Place………………………………………………………...$150,000

4864 Spanish Heights………………………………………………………...$405,000

3208 Springridge Drive.……………………………………………………...$474,300

4870 Newstead Place………………………………………………………....$490,000

