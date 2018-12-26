This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 5–11. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1007 Florence Ave…………………………………………………………....$196,000
1138 Richards Ave……………………………………………………………$214,000
170 Mayflower St……………………………………………………………..$693,500
80906
1073 Claiborne Road………………………………………………………...$140,000
405 Bear Creek Place………………………………………………………...$150,000
4864 Spanish Heights………………………………………………………...$405,000
3208 Springridge Drive.……………………………………………………...$474,300
4870 Newstead Place………………………………………………………....$490,000