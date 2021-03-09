This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
628 William Ave........................$247,000
1204 Rockwood Ave..................$248,500
1140 Pando Ave........................$250,000
428 Cooper Ave........................$283,000
94 Cheyenne Blvd.....................$570,000
80906
2030 Nielsen Court...................$255,000
3815 Valley View St....................$280,000
1925 Mid Road.........................$310,000
1652 Kensington Drive.............$314,000
1545 Gypsy Court.....................$349,000
3070 Westcliff Drive West........$355,000
1160 Whistler Hollow Drive.....$380,000
1927 Mid Road.........................$400,000
570 Crosstrail Drive..................$417,000
2725 Fox Grove Court...............$475,000
803 Orion Drive........................$485,000
631 Concerto Drive..................$500,000
630 Orchestra Drive..................$527,500
4110 Stonehaven Drive.............$540,000
7 Oak Ave..................................$555,000
817 Mira Drive..........................$560,000
20 Langley Place.......................$589,900
5745 Daltry Lane......................$625,000
143 Kirkstone Lane..................$785,000
2545 Scorpio Drive...................$915,000
2505 Stratton Forest Heights...$1,900,000