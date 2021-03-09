neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

628 William Ave........................$247,000

1204 Rockwood Ave..................$248,500

1140 Pando Ave........................$250,000

428 Cooper Ave........................$283,000

94 Cheyenne Blvd.....................$570,000

80906

2030 Nielsen Court...................$255,000

3815 Valley View St....................$280,000

1925 Mid Road.........................$310,000

1652 Kensington Drive.............$314,000

1545 Gypsy Court.....................$349,000

3070 Westcliff Drive West........$355,000

1160 Whistler Hollow Drive.....$380,000

1927 Mid Road.........................$400,000

570 Crosstrail Drive..................$417,000

2725 Fox Grove Court...............$475,000

803 Orion Drive........................$485,000

631 Concerto Drive..................$500,000

630 Orchestra Drive..................$527,500

4110 Stonehaven Drive.............$540,000

7 Oak Ave..................................$555,000

817 Mira Drive..........................$560,000

20 Langley Place.......................$589,900

5745 Daltry Lane......................$625,000

143 Kirkstone Lane..................$785,000

2545 Scorpio Drive...................$915,000

2505 Stratton Forest Heights...$1,900,000

