This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 12-Dec. 6, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
617 Cooper Ave........................$245,000
23 Mayflower Park Place..........$638,600
80906
1080 Crosstrail Drive................$256,000
2578 Naples Drive.....................$260,000
4125 Little Crown Lane............$274,900
1719 Maxwell St.......................$280,000
306 Cobblestone Drive.............$332,000
580 Kearney Ave. South............$377,500
806 Cresta Road.......................$524,900
11 Newport Circle....................$550,000
5345 Jarman St..........................$635,000
302 Irvington Court..................$725,000
270 Brandywine Drive..............$755,000
11 Thayer Road.....................$1,000,000