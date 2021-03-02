Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Nov. 12-Dec. 6, 2020. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

617 Cooper Ave........................$245,000

23 Mayflower Park Place..........$638,600

80906

1080 Crosstrail Drive................$256,000

2578 Naples Drive.....................$260,000

4125 Little Crown Lane............$274,900

1719 Maxwell St.......................$280,000

306 Cobblestone Drive.............$332,000

580 Kearney Ave. South............$377,500

806 Cresta Road.......................$524,900

11 Newport Circle....................$550,000

5345 Jarman St..........................$635,000

302 Irvington Court..................$725,000

270 Brandywine Drive..............$755,000

11 Thayer Road.....................$1,000,000

