This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 26–Dec. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

107 Hill St……………………………………$157,000

2153 S. Corona Ave………………………….$195,000

712 W. Cucharras St………………………....$270,000

1831 Portland Gold Drive…………………..$279,900

728 W. Kiowa St……………………………..$381,000

1277 Cresson Mine Drive…………………...$457,200

1261 Lady Campbell Drive………………….$520,300

80906

4344 S. Chamberlin………………………….$209,000

4231 College View Drive……………………$210,000

4403 Millburn Ave…………………………...$225,000

1707 Ascot Road……………………………..$234,900

3565 Clubheights Drive……………………..$270,000

1501 Coolcrest Drive………………………..$274,900

3540 Whimbrel Lane………………………..$277,000

509 Argus Drive……………………………...$369,000

55 Mobray Court…………………………….$482,000

250 Balmoral Way…………………………....$927,000

