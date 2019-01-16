This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Nov. 26–Dec. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
107 Hill St……………………………………$157,000
2153 S. Corona Ave………………………….$195,000
712 W. Cucharras St………………………....$270,000
1831 Portland Gold Drive…………………..$279,900
728 W. Kiowa St……………………………..$381,000
1277 Cresson Mine Drive…………………...$457,200
1261 Lady Campbell Drive………………….$520,300
80906
4344 S. Chamberlin………………………….$209,000
4231 College View Drive……………………$210,000
4403 Millburn Ave…………………………...$225,000
1707 Ascot Road……………………………..$234,900
3565 Clubheights Drive……………………..$270,000
1501 Coolcrest Drive………………………..$274,900
3540 Whimbrel Lane………………………..$277,000
509 Argus Drive……………………………...$369,000
55 Mobray Court…………………………….$482,000
250 Balmoral Way…………………………....$927,000