This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
2417 Byers Ave……………………………$183,000
1015 Norwood Ave……………………….$210,500
1140 Norwood Ave……………………….$220,000
1313 Florence Ave………………………..$233,500
430 Gray Horse Alleyway………………...$275,000
115 Beaver Ave……………………………$425,000
1245 Solitaire St…………………………..$457,000
80906
515 Gilcrest Road…………………………$351,500
615 Robinglen Court……………………..$480,000
325 Roxbury Circle……………………….$554,000
5725 Daltry Lane…………………………$560,000
5690 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive……………$575,000
275 Haversham Drive…………………….$602,600
450 Mountain Pass View…………………$689,700