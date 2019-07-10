Key in door
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

2417 Byers Ave……………………………$183,000

1015 Norwood Ave……………………….$210,500

1140 Norwood Ave……………………….$220,000

1313 Florence Ave………………………..$233,500

430 Gray Horse Alleyway………………...$275,000

115 Beaver Ave……………………………$425,000

1245 Solitaire St…………………………..$457,000

80906

515 Gilcrest Road…………………………$351,500

615 Robinglen Court……………………..$480,000

325 Roxbury Circle……………………….$554,000

5725 Daltry Lane…………………………$560,000

5690 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive……………$575,000

275 Haversham Drive…………………….$602,600

450 Mountain Pass View…………………$689,700

