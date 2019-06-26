Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1226 Pando Ave……………..$200,000

134 Cheyenne Blvd…………$265,000

1712 Ivy Place………………..$300,000

1625 Nellie Lane…………….$341,000

131 Beaver Ave………………$395,000

78 Cheyenne Blvd…………...$395,300

80906

1313 Maxwell St……………..$205,500

1739 Ascot Road…………….$222,000

1631 Maxwell St……………..$240,000

2782 Park Crest Court………$280,000

950 Red Mesa Drive………..$320,000

3446 W. Oak Creek Drive….$349,900

4423 White Oak Court…….$379,900

5039 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive...$410,000

20 Villegreen St……………...$430,000

70 Mahogany Lane………….$535,000

5333 Old Timber Grove……$709,600

5 Marland Road……………$2,900,000

