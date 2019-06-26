This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1226 Pando Ave……………..$200,000
134 Cheyenne Blvd…………$265,000
1712 Ivy Place………………..$300,000
1625 Nellie Lane…………….$341,000
131 Beaver Ave………………$395,000
78 Cheyenne Blvd…………...$395,300
80906
1313 Maxwell St……………..$205,500
1739 Ascot Road…………….$222,000
1631 Maxwell St……………..$240,000
2782 Park Crest Court………$280,000
950 Red Mesa Drive………..$320,000
3446 W. Oak Creek Drive….$349,900
4423 White Oak Court…….$379,900
5039 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive...$410,000
20 Villegreen St……………...$430,000
70 Mahogany Lane………….$535,000
5333 Old Timber Grove……$709,600
5 Marland Road……………$2,900,000