This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1212 Falcon Ave……………………………..$209,000
485 Eclipse Drive……………………………$300,000
264 Pyrite Terrace…………………………...$438,000
1237 Lady Campbell Drive…………………$602,800
80906
866 San Antonio Place………………………$209,500
536 Crestridge Ave…………………………..$270,000
1465 Brush Oak Drive………………………$320,000
3275 E. Oak Creek Drive…………………...$330,000
430 Royal Oak Drive………………………..$472,000
155 Balmoral Way…………………………...$620,000
561 Hidden Cottage Grove………………...$643,400