This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1212 Falcon Ave……………………………..$209,000

485 Eclipse Drive……………………………$300,000

264 Pyrite Terrace…………………………...$438,000

1237 Lady Campbell Drive…………………$602,800

80906

866 San Antonio Place………………………$209,500

536 Crestridge Ave…………………………..$270,000

1465 Brush Oak Drive………………………$320,000

3275 E. Oak Creek Drive…………………...$330,000

430 Royal Oak Drive………………………..$472,000

155 Balmoral Way…………………………...$620,000

561 Hidden Cottage Grove………………...$643,400

