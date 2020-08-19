Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1214 Richards Ave................$237,000

1290 Gold Hill Mesa Drive...$505,000

80906

4449 Millburn Drive............$275,500

2708 Quail Ridge Point........$328,900

615 Chamberlin Ave.............$332,000

2020 Ridgeway Ave...............$393,000

4365 Reginold Court............$554,000

5759 Adrienne Court............$841,000

443 Darlington Way...........$1,200,000

Tags

Load comments