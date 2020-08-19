This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 4-10. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1214 Richards Ave................$237,000
1290 Gold Hill Mesa Drive...$505,000
80906
4449 Millburn Drive............$275,500
2708 Quail Ridge Point........$328,900
615 Chamberlin Ave.............$332,000
2020 Ridgeway Ave...............$393,000
4365 Reginold Court............$554,000
5759 Adrienne Court............$841,000
443 Darlington Way...........$1,200,000