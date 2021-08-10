This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 3-9. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
520 W. San Miguel St.............................$325,000
16 S. Ninth St............................................$365,000
16 N. Seventh St......................................$400,000
404 W. Ramona Ave..............................$400,000
1006 North Star Drive...........................$489,900
230 S. Raven Mine Drive........................$494,300
146 Autumn Bell St.................................$505,000
1277 Cresson Mine Drive..........................$610,000
80906
3215 Gilcrest Terrace..............................$230,000
6766 Galley Road....................................$258,000
1664 Kensington Drive...........................$285,000
4218 S. Chamberlin..................................$300,000
329 Longfellow Drive..............................$305,000
2085 Birmingham Loop........................$365,000
3148 W. Westcliff Drive...........................$400,000
3925 Glendale St....................................$406,000
3119 E. Westcliff Drive..............................$434,726
3205 Gilcrest Terrace..............................$445,000
145 Miramar Drive....................................$460,000
765 Robinglen Court...............................$497,500
345 Cheshire Court.................................$599,300
625 Echoglen Court...............................$600,000
5150 Langdale Way................................$880,000
445 Roxbury Circle.................................$982,000
815 Tyco Court.......................................$1,085,000
4865 Longwood Point........................$1,433,000
2928 Carriage Manor Point...............$2,080,000
31 Broadmoor Ave.................................$2,221,000