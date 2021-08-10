Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 3-9. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

520 W. San Miguel St.............................$325,000

16 S. Ninth St............................................$365,000

16 N. Seventh St......................................$400,000

404 W. Ramona Ave..............................$400,000

1006 North Star Drive...........................$489,900

230 S. Raven Mine Drive........................$494,300

146 Autumn Bell St.................................$505,000

1277 Cresson Mine Drive..........................$610,000

80906

3215 Gilcrest Terrace..............................$230,000

6766 Galley Road....................................$258,000

1664 Kensington Drive...........................$285,000

4218 S. Chamberlin..................................$300,000

329 Longfellow Drive..............................$305,000

2085 Birmingham Loop........................$365,000

3148 W. Westcliff Drive...........................$400,000

3925 Glendale St....................................$406,000

3119 E. Westcliff Drive..............................$434,726

3205 Gilcrest Terrace..............................$445,000

145 Miramar Drive....................................$460,000

765 Robinglen Court...............................$497,500

345 Cheshire Court.................................$599,300

625 Echoglen Court...............................$600,000

5150 Langdale Way................................$880,000

445 Roxbury Circle.................................$982,000

815 Tyco Court.......................................$1,085,000

4865 Longwood Point........................$1,433,000

2928 Carriage Manor Point...............$2,080,000

31 Broadmoor Ave.................................$2,221,000

