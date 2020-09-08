Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1205 Houston Ave..................$242,000

424 Silver Mine Drive............$388,000

80906

3239 Apogee View...................$262,000

3836 Packers Point.................$265,000

1914 Hampton South.............$289,100

613 Crestridge Ave.................$328,000

1405 Coolcrest Drive.............$342,000

3730 Valley View St................$350,000

1513 Cheyenne Blvd.............. $441,000

765 Herbglen Court...............$550,000

Tags

Load comments