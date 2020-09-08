This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1205 Houston Ave..................$242,000
424 Silver Mine Drive............$388,000
80906
3239 Apogee View...................$262,000
3836 Packers Point.................$265,000
1914 Hampton South.............$289,100
613 Crestridge Ave.................$328,000
1405 Coolcrest Drive.............$342,000
3730 Valley View St................$350,000
1513 Cheyenne Blvd.............. $441,000
765 Herbglen Court...............$550,000