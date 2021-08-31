This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 24-30. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
114 N. Seventh St.....................................................................$336,222
464 Pickaxe Terrace................................................................$425,000
516 W. Willamette Ave…..........................................................$443,000
883 Redemption Point…........................................................$455,000
54 Cheyenne Blvd…..................................................................$510,000
817 W. Kiowa St…......................................................................$525,000
1145 Lady Campbell Drive…...................................................$675,000
80906
822 London Green Way........................................................…$220,000
3922 Berkley Court…...............................................................$235,000
4112 Little Crown Lane…..........................................................$277,000
1200 Maxwell St….....................................................................$330,500
4536 Prestige Point…..............................................................$340,000
1065 Crosstrail Drive............................................................…$345,000
3925 Rosemere St….................................................................$375,000
486 Kearney Ave…..................................................................$395,000
4375 S. Millburn.....................................................................…$395,000
3125 Boot Hill Drive….................................................................$399,407
1576 Canoe Creek Drive…........................................................$410,000
1605 Gumwood Drive…............................................................$480,000
1900 Pine Grove Ave…............................................................$494,500
2010 Hillis Court.....................................................................…$520,000
2470 Virgo Drive.....................................................................…$595,000
4215 Cromwell Court............................................................…$605,000
16 Elm Ave..............................................................................…$644,000
2465 Virgo Drive.....................................................................…$710,000
15 Oak Ave..............................................................................…$890,000
11 Polo Drive............................................................................…$895,000
1945 Cantwell Grove…............................................................$1,060,000
2815 Moonstone View........................................................…$1,500,000
1950 Fox Mountain Point...................................................…$1,750,000