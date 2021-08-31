Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded May 24-30. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

114 N. Seventh St.....................................................................$336,222

464 Pickaxe Terrace................................................................$425,000

516 W. Willamette Ave…..........................................................$443,000

883 Redemption Point…........................................................$455,000

54 Cheyenne Blvd…..................................................................$510,000

817 W. Kiowa St…......................................................................$525,000

1145 Lady Campbell Drive…...................................................$675,000

80906

822 London Green Way........................................................…$220,000

3922 Berkley Court…...............................................................$235,000

4112 Little Crown Lane…..........................................................$277,000

1200 Maxwell St….....................................................................$330,500

4536 Prestige Point…..............................................................$340,000

1065 Crosstrail Drive............................................................…$345,000

3925 Rosemere St….................................................................$375,000

486 Kearney Ave…..................................................................$395,000

4375 S. Millburn.....................................................................…$395,000

3125 Boot Hill Drive….................................................................$399,407

1576 Canoe Creek Drive…........................................................$410,000

1605 Gumwood Drive…............................................................$480,000

1900 Pine Grove Ave…............................................................$494,500

2010 Hillis Court.....................................................................…$520,000

2470 Virgo Drive.....................................................................…$595,000

4215 Cromwell Court............................................................…$605,000

16 Elm Ave..............................................................................…$644,000

2465 Virgo Drive.....................................................................…$710,000

15 Oak Ave..............................................................................…$890,000

11 Polo Drive............................................................................…$895,000

1945 Cantwell Grove…............................................................$1,060,000

2815 Moonstone View........................................................…$1,500,000

1950 Fox Mountain Point...................................................…$1,750,000

