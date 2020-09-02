Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

608 Stevens Ave....................$204,000

138 Millstream Terrace........$300,000

80906

848 London Green Way........$219,000

1026 Cheyenne Villas Point...$249,900

1703 Harrow Road................$263,900

172 Cobblestone Drive.........$350,000

1361 Coolcrest Drive............$352,500

829 Shrine View...................$399,900

5675 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive.$630,000

475 Gold Camp Road...........$707,000

