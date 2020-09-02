This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
608 Stevens Ave....................$204,000
138 Millstream Terrace........$300,000
80906
848 London Green Way........$219,000
1026 Cheyenne Villas Point...$249,900
1703 Harrow Road................$263,900
172 Cobblestone Drive.........$350,000
1361 Coolcrest Drive............$352,500
829 Shrine View...................$399,900
5675 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive.$630,000
475 Gold Camp Road...........$707,000