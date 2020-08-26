Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

519 Crockett Lane.....................................$231,500

1309 Rockwood Avenue.............................$243,500

344 Mesa Road...........................................$292,000

522 Millstream Terrace..............................$385,000

1206 Milky Way.........................................$480,000

80906

4810 Hobkirks Point..................................$190,000

4397 Prestige Point....................................$225,000

542 Catalina Drive.....................................$260,000

510 Red Cliff Road....................................$360,000

131 Chamberlin Avenue.............................$390,000

124 Rainbow Place.....................................$400,000

2509 Rigel Drive........................................$417,000

1365 Hermosa Way....................................$460,000

5860 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive....................$600,000

2511 Pegasus Drive....................................$640,000

381 Cardiff Circle.......................................$700,000

