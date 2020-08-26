This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of May 11-17. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
519 Crockett Lane.....................................$231,500
1309 Rockwood Avenue.............................$243,500
344 Mesa Road...........................................$292,000
522 Millstream Terrace..............................$385,000
1206 Milky Way.........................................$480,000
80906
4810 Hobkirks Point..................................$190,000
4397 Prestige Point....................................$225,000
542 Catalina Drive.....................................$260,000
510 Red Cliff Road....................................$360,000
131 Chamberlin Avenue.............................$390,000
124 Rainbow Place.....................................$400,000
2509 Rigel Drive........................................$417,000
1365 Hermosa Way....................................$460,000
5860 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive....................$600,000
2511 Pegasus Drive....................................$640,000
381 Cardiff Circle.......................................$700,000