This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

612 William Ave……………………………..$161,000

1730 Arbor Way……………………………..$248,500

82 Cheyenne Blvd…………………………...$448,700

80906

946 London Green Way……………………$201,900

1428 Grass Valley Drive……………………..$255,000

828 San Bruno Place………………………..$256,000

1244 Eastmeadow Drive……………………$265,000

615 Chamberlin Ave…………………………$295,000

4424 White Oak Court……………………..$334,900

4175 Danceglen Drive………………………$387,000

1201 Cresta Road…………………………….$420,000

55 Ellsworth St……………………………….$490,000

728 Scorpio Circle…………………………...$500,000

4320 Reginold Court………………………...$520,500

