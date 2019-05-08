This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 18-24. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
612 William Ave……………………………..$161,000
1730 Arbor Way……………………………..$248,500
82 Cheyenne Blvd…………………………...$448,700
80906
946 London Green Way……………………$201,900
1428 Grass Valley Drive……………………..$255,000
828 San Bruno Place………………………..$256,000
1244 Eastmeadow Drive……………………$265,000
615 Chamberlin Ave…………………………$295,000
4424 White Oak Court……………………..$334,900
4175 Danceglen Drive………………………$387,000
1201 Cresta Road…………………………….$420,000
55 Ellsworth St……………………………….$490,000
728 Scorpio Circle…………………………...$500,000
4320 Reginold Court………………………...$520,500