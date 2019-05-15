This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1173 Solitaire St…………………………….$271,400
80906
865 San Antonio Place……………………...$142,600
3919 Berkley Court………………………...$180,000
3920 Donney Brook Court………………...$203,000
1732 Ascot Road……………………………$204,000
1046 Cambridge Ave……………………….$205,000
4263 College View Drive…………………..$246,000
3859 Glenhurst St………………………….$295,000
212 Stratmoor Drive……………………….$336,000
2404 Astron Drive………………………….$455,000
672 Royal Oak Drive……………………….$500,000
232 Pisano Heights…………………………$535,000
495 Vanderbilt Court………………………$595,000
230 Balmoral Way………………………….$625,000
3052 S. Electra Drive………………………$647,500