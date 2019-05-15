Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 25-31. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1173 Solitaire St…………………………….$271,400

80906

865 San Antonio Place……………………...$142,600

3919 Berkley Court………………………...$180,000

3920 Donney Brook Court………………...$203,000

1732 Ascot Road……………………………$204,000

1046 Cambridge Ave……………………….$205,000

4263 College View Drive…………………..$246,000

3859 Glenhurst St………………………….$295,000

212 Stratmoor Drive……………………….$336,000

2404 Astron Drive………………………….$455,000

672 Royal Oak Drive……………………….$500,000

232 Pisano Heights…………………………$535,000

495 Vanderbilt Court………………………$595,000

230 Balmoral Way………………………….$625,000

3052 S. Electra Drive………………………$647,500

