This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
602 Cooper Ave…………………………...…$220,000
408 Springfield Ave……………………….…$223,500
1218 Bristol Ave…………………………..…$247,000
504 Silver Mine Drive…………………….…$401,000
1397 Cresson Mine Drive……………………$579,500
80906
635 San Gabriel Place……………………..…$250,000
611 Chamberlin Ave…………………………$325,000
2734 Park Crest Court………………………$339,300
1415 Gumwood Drive…………………….…$361,000
128 Pierce Drive…………………………..…$425,000
5271 Bancroft Heights………………………$448,800
2904 Old Broadmoor Road…………………$605,000
286 Balmoral Way………………………...…$690,000
90 Briarcrest Place………………………..…$805,000
5305 Old Star Ranch View………………..…$852,000