This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 9-15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

602 Cooper Ave…………………………...…$220,000

408 Springfield Ave……………………….…$223,500

1218 Bristol Ave…………………………..…$247,000

504 Silver Mine Drive…………………….…$401,000

1397 Cresson Mine Drive……………………$579,500

80906

635 San Gabriel Place……………………..…$250,000

611 Chamberlin Ave…………………………$325,000

2734 Park Crest Court………………………$339,300

1415 Gumwood Drive…………………….…$361,000

128 Pierce Drive…………………………..…$425,000

5271 Bancroft Heights………………………$448,800

2904 Old Broadmoor Road…………………$605,000

286 Balmoral Way………………………...…$690,000

90 Briarcrest Place………………………..…$805,000

5305 Old Star Ranch View………………..…$852,000

