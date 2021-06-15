This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 8-14. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1120 Florence Ave..............................................................$256,000
40 W Navajo St...................................................................$305,000
425 W Bijou St.....................................................................$351,500
614 Kinnikinnik Drive..........................................................$365,000
1626 Apache Trail...............................................................$450,000
80906
1206 Burnham St...............................................................$225,000
408 Crater Road................................................................$245,000
1910 Hampton South..........................................................$275,000
719 Crown Point Drive........................................................$315,000
5250 Platinum Drive..........................................................$395,000
2751 Rigel Drive...................................................................$540,000
70 Langley Place................................................................$625,000
50 Sommerlyn Road.........................................................$639,000
409 Valley Way..................................................................$645,000
19110 White Pine Lane.......................................................$720,000
2611 Constellation Drive....................................................$800,000
738 Count Pourtales Drive..............................................$810,000
4 El Encanto Drive.............................................................$875,000
12 Thayer Road..................................................................$940,000
185 Polo Pony Drive..........................................................$1,310,000