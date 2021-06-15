Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 8-14. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1120 Florence Ave..............................................................$256,000

40 W Navajo St...................................................................$305,000

425 W Bijou St.....................................................................$351,500

614 Kinnikinnik Drive..........................................................$365,000

1626 Apache Trail...............................................................$450,000

80906

1206 Burnham St...............................................................$225,000

408 Crater Road................................................................$245,000

1910 Hampton South..........................................................$275,000

719 Crown Point Drive........................................................$315,000

5250 Platinum Drive..........................................................$395,000

2751 Rigel Drive...................................................................$540,000

70 Langley Place................................................................$625,000

50 Sommerlyn Road.........................................................$639,000

409 Valley Way..................................................................$645,000

19110 White Pine Lane.......................................................$720,000

2611 Constellation Drive....................................................$800,000

738 Count Pourtales Drive..............................................$810,000

4 El Encanto Drive.............................................................$875,000

12 Thayer Road..................................................................$940,000

185 Polo Pony Drive..........................................................$1,310,000

Tags

Load comments