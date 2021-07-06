This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 29-April 4. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1914 S. Franklin Ave..................................................................$260,000
1922 S. Cedar Ave.....................................................................$265,000
1215 Falcon Ave..........................................................................$275,000
1134 Montrose Ave...................................................................$285,000
1224 Aspen Ave.........................................................................$338,000
1309 N. Chestnut St.................................................................$365,000
1713 Arbor Way..........................................................................$430,000
80906
4290 Daylilly Drive...................................................................$230,000
1643 Maxwell St........................................................................$294,350
1729 Keswick Road...................................................................$295,000
2348 Pinyon Jay Drive............................................................$297,499
4389 Prestige Point..................................................................$300,000
1715 Maxwell St.........................................................................$340,000
3874 Fetlock Circle...................................................................$343,000
21 W. Clover Circle....................................................................$400,000
18 Westmark Ave.....................................................................$400,500
5420 Backglen Drive...............................................................$505,000
765 Royal Crown Lane.............................................................$515,000
590 Thames Drive....................................................................$550,000
40 Abrook Court.........................................................................$609,161
4211 Star Ranch Road..............................................................$625,000
3109 Springdowns Place.........................................................$630,000
75 Childe Drive...........................................................................$696,000
410 Brandywine Drive...............................................................$750,000
1055 Gold Camp Road.............................................................$970,000
4650 Bradford Heights.........................................................$1,295,000