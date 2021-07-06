Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 29-April 4. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1914 S. Franklin Ave..................................................................$260,000

1922 S. Cedar Ave.....................................................................$265,000

1215 Falcon Ave..........................................................................$275,000

1134 Montrose Ave...................................................................$285,000

1224 Aspen Ave.........................................................................$338,000

1309 N. Chestnut St.................................................................$365,000

1713 Arbor Way..........................................................................$430,000

80906

4290 Daylilly Drive...................................................................$230,000

1643 Maxwell St........................................................................$294,350

1729 Keswick Road...................................................................$295,000

2348 Pinyon Jay Drive............................................................$297,499

4389 Prestige Point..................................................................$300,000

1715 Maxwell St.........................................................................$340,000

3874 Fetlock Circle...................................................................$343,000

21 W. Clover Circle....................................................................$400,000

18 Westmark Ave.....................................................................$400,500

5420 Backglen Drive...............................................................$505,000

765 Royal Crown Lane.............................................................$515,000

590 Thames Drive....................................................................$550,000

40 Abrook Court.........................................................................$609,161

4211 Star Ranch Road..............................................................$625,000

3109 Springdowns Place.........................................................$630,000

75 Childe Drive...........................................................................$696,000

410 Brandywine Drive...............................................................$750,000

1055 Gold Camp Road.............................................................$970,000

4650 Bradford Heights.........................................................$1,295,000

