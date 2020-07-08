This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1135 Richards Ave……………………………$250,500
184 Eclipse Drive……………………………$419,900
304 Cheyenne Blvd………………………….$600,000
80906
1062 Cheyenne Villas Point…………………$250,000
2010 Birmingham Loop……………………..$307,500
3730 Glenmeadow Drive……………………$329,000
3565 Hickory Hill Drive……………………$364,000
109 Miramar Drive…………………………..$370,000
165 Clubridge Place…………………………$495,000
4935 Newstead Place………………………...$507,000
6070 Hardwick Drive………………………..$545,000
230 Childe Drive…………………………….$560,000
34 Broadmoor Ave…………………………...$585,000
5415 Jarman St………………………………$725,000