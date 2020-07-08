Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 23-29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1135 Richards Ave……………………………$250,500

184 Eclipse Drive……………………………$419,900

304 Cheyenne Blvd………………………….$600,000

80906

1062 Cheyenne Villas Point…………………$250,000

2010 Birmingham Loop……………………..$307,500

3730 Glenmeadow Drive……………………$329,000

3565 Hickory Hill Drive……………………$364,000

109 Miramar Drive…………………………..$370,000

165 Clubridge Place…………………………$495,000

4935 Newstead Place………………………...$507,000

6070 Hardwick Drive………………………..$545,000

230 Childe Drive…………………………….$560,000

34 Broadmoor Ave…………………………...$585,000

5415 Jarman St………………………………$725,000

