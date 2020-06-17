Couple with keys to new home
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 2-8. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1203 Richards Ave……………………………$215,000

1113 Norwood Ave…………………………..$235,000

917 Cheyenne Blvd…………………………..$341,500

605 Salano Drive…………………………….$360,000

264 Millstream Terrace……………………...$405,000

146 Celestine St……………………………...$406,900

37 S. Olympian Drive………………………..$606,700

80906

1214 Burnham St……………………………$216,000

1555 Willshire Drive………………………..$226,000

2034 S. Chamberlin…………………………$242,000

2040 Hampton South……………………….$243,000

1945 Swearinger Drive……………………...$253,000

1993 Birmingham Loop…………………….$254,200

7616 Red Fir Point………………………….$271,200

1968 S. Chamberlin…………………………$275,000

1222 Hartford St…………………………….$275,500

685 Winebrook Way………………………...$315,000

919 N. Meade Ave…………………………...$325,000

3575 Clubheights Drive……………………..$350,000

1345 Nutwood Drive………………………..$360,500

4463 Red Oak Court………………………...$360,700

1370 Grass Valley Drive……………………..$362,500

4435 Songglen Circle………………………..$382,800

5465 Backglen Drive………………………...$390,000

5130 Langdale Way………………………….$745,000

310 Irvington Court…………………………$889,500

