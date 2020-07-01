Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1301 Vermijo St…………….$242,000

535 Three Eagles St……….$297,000

1210 Milky Way……………$350,000

130 Fox Ave…………………$450,000

80906

108 Creekside Lane………..$236,000

1416 Maxwell St……………$236,500

1032 Cheyenne Villas Point...$251,000

1511 Willshire Drive……….$257,000

1241 Canoe Creek Drive…...$319,000

541 Sinton Ave………………$380,000

1010 Serabella Grove………$400,000

2411 Astron Drive………….$450,000

2863 Tenderfoot Hill St……$475,000

1525 Winfield Ave………….$508,500

1855 Cantwell Grove………$910,000

691 Silver Oak Grove…….$1,154,000

3045 Pegasus Drive………$2,200,000

