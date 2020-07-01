This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of March 16-22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1301 Vermijo St…………….$242,000
535 Three Eagles St……….$297,000
1210 Milky Way……………$350,000
130 Fox Ave…………………$450,000
80906
108 Creekside Lane………..$236,000
1416 Maxwell St……………$236,500
1032 Cheyenne Villas Point...$251,000
1511 Willshire Drive……….$257,000
1241 Canoe Creek Drive…...$319,000
541 Sinton Ave………………$380,000
1010 Serabella Grove………$400,000
2411 Astron Drive………….$450,000
2863 Tenderfoot Hill St……$475,000
1525 Winfield Ave………….$508,500
1855 Cantwell Grove………$910,000
691 Silver Oak Grove…….$1,154,000
3045 Pegasus Drive………$2,200,000