This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 15-21. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1209 Norwood Ave....................................................................$315,000
1719 Portland Gold Drive.........................................................$375,000
810 Cheyenne Blvd...................................................................$519,000
1201 Lady Campbell Drive......................................................$665,000
80906
1327 Kern St..............................................................................$306,000
8253 Dolly Madison Drive......................................................$350,000
1841 Rose Quartz Heights.........................................................$363,665
3224 E Oak Creek Drive...........................................................$424,000
2416 Astron Drive.....................................................................$530,000
4780 Farthing Drive..................................................................$611,400
728 Scorpio Circle.....................................................................$655,000
2820 Moonstone View............................................................$830,000
2975 S Electra Drive.............................................................$1,000,000
727 Silver Oak Grove..............................................................$1,370,000
4705 Broadlake View...........................................................$2,750,000