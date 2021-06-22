neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 15-21. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1209 Norwood Ave....................................................................$315,000

1719 Portland Gold Drive.........................................................$375,000

810 Cheyenne Blvd...................................................................$519,000

1201 Lady Campbell Drive......................................................$665,000

80906

1327 Kern St..............................................................................$306,000

8253 Dolly Madison Drive......................................................$350,000

1841 Rose Quartz Heights.........................................................$363,665

3224 E Oak Creek Drive...........................................................$424,000

2416 Astron Drive.....................................................................$530,000

4780 Farthing Drive..................................................................$611,400

728 Scorpio Circle.....................................................................$655,000

2820 Moonstone View............................................................$830,000

2975 S Electra Drive.............................................................$1,000,000

727 Silver Oak Grove..............................................................$1,370,000

4705 Broadlake View...........................................................$2,750,000

