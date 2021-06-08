Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 1-7. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

2129 S. Corona Ave.............................$262,000

506 Warren Ave..................................$298,900

352 Pyrite Terrace..............................$534,500

17 N. Eighth St......................................$557,000

80906

4375 S. Millburn..................................$249,000

4333 Prestige Point.............................$275,000

2603 Spring Grove Terrace...............$315,000

1315 Livingston Ave............................$340,000

8 Anita Road.......................................$462,000

677 Orchestra Drive...........................$475,000

3335 Springridge Circle...................$550,000

8282 Wheatland Drive........................$659,900

964 Manor Gate Point......................$683,850

506 Penrose Boulevard......................$718,500

8325 Dwyer View................................$730,000

580 Vista Grande Drive.....................$746,500

9 Oak Ave.............................................$795,000

3 Thayer Road....................................$995,000

312 Lake Ave......................................$1,010,000

40 Upland Road.................................$1,195,000

108 S Marland Road.......................$2,496,000

27 Elm Ave.........................................$2,749,500

4715 Broadlake View.......................$2,875,000

