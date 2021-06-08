This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded March 1-7. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
2129 S. Corona Ave.............................$262,000
506 Warren Ave..................................$298,900
352 Pyrite Terrace..............................$534,500
17 N. Eighth St......................................$557,000
80906
4375 S. Millburn..................................$249,000
4333 Prestige Point.............................$275,000
2603 Spring Grove Terrace...............$315,000
1315 Livingston Ave............................$340,000
8 Anita Road.......................................$462,000
677 Orchestra Drive...........................$475,000
3335 Springridge Circle...................$550,000
8282 Wheatland Drive........................$659,900
964 Manor Gate Point......................$683,850
506 Penrose Boulevard......................$718,500
8325 Dwyer View................................$730,000
580 Vista Grande Drive.....................$746,500
9 Oak Ave.............................................$795,000
3 Thayer Road....................................$995,000
312 Lake Ave......................................$1,010,000
40 Upland Road.................................$1,195,000
108 S Marland Road.......................$2,496,000
27 Elm Ave.........................................$2,749,500
4715 Broadlake View.......................$2,875,000