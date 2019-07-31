Key in door
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1304 Florence Ave…$213,000

1516 Lorraine St…$305,000

1491 Solitaire St…$395,000

465 Gold Claim Terrace…$419,900

80906

3922 Donney Brook Court…$183,000

164 Creekside Lane…$215,000

3179 E. Oak Creek Drive…$307,000

1545 Gumwood Drive…$334,500

3220 Blue Mountain Way…$334,800

132 Rainbow Place…$425,000

612 Orion Drive…$450,000

3011 Springridge Drive…$530,000

4550 Star Ranch Road…$929,000

