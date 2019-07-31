This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 10-16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1304 Florence Ave…$213,000
1516 Lorraine St…$305,000
1491 Solitaire St…$395,000
465 Gold Claim Terrace…$419,900
80906
3922 Donney Brook Court…$183,000
164 Creekside Lane…$215,000
3179 E. Oak Creek Drive…$307,000
1545 Gumwood Drive…$334,500
3220 Blue Mountain Way…$334,800
132 Rainbow Place…$425,000
612 Orion Drive…$450,000
3011 Springridge Drive…$530,000
4550 Star Ranch Road…$929,000