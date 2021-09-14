This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 7-13. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
508 William Ave..................................$300,000
1130 Pando Ave…..................................$327,500
104 N. Chestnut St…...........................$335,000
415 S. Eleventh St….............................$337,000
2054 S. Corona Ave…........................$345,000
604 Skyline Ave…...............................$540,000
8956 Gold Bluff Drive........................$545,000
1836 Parkview Blvd.........................…$550,000
80906
1203 Burnham St.............................…$260,000
3911 Berkley Ct….................................$260,000
1128 Livingston Ave….........................$290,000
7507 Middle Bay Way…......................$342,500
360 Cobblestone Drive…....................$377,000
348 Blue Windsor Lane…..................$446,000
806 Orion Drive…................................$590,000
4120 Danceglen Drive…......................$601,000
3344 Springridge Circle….................$625,000
4310 Stonehaven Drive…...................$650,000
5440 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…........$725,000
4850 Newstead Place…....................$850,000
663 High Lonesome View…...............$886,643
5 Chase Lane…....................................$925,000
34 Broadmoor Ave…..........................$954,200
6413 Farthing Drive….......................$1,075,000