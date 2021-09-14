neighborhood real estate

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 7-13. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

508 William Ave..................................$300,000

1130 Pando Ave…..................................$327,500

104 N. Chestnut St…...........................$335,000

415 S. Eleventh St….............................$337,000

2054 S. Corona Ave…........................$345,000

604 Skyline Ave…...............................$540,000

8956 Gold Bluff Drive........................$545,000

1836 Parkview Blvd.........................…$550,000

80906

1203 Burnham St.............................…$260,000

3911 Berkley Ct….................................$260,000

1128 Livingston Ave….........................$290,000

7507 Middle Bay Way…......................$342,500

360 Cobblestone Drive…....................$377,000

348 Blue Windsor Lane…..................$446,000

806 Orion Drive…................................$590,000

4120 Danceglen Drive…......................$601,000

3344 Springridge Circle….................$625,000

4310 Stonehaven Drive…...................$650,000

5440 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive…........$725,000

4850 Newstead Place…....................$850,000

663 High Lonesome View…...............$886,643

5 Chase Lane…....................................$925,000

34 Broadmoor Ave…..........................$954,200

6413 Farthing Drive….......................$1,075,000

