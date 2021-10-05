neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 28-July 4. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

216 E. Las Vegas St........................$180,000

1209 Aspen Ave…..........................$290,000

2018 Oak Way….............................$292,800

603 Brookshire Ave…...................$300,000

1016 Norwood Ave…......................$305,000

310 W. Platte Ave…..........................$317,500

606 E. St. Elmo Ave…...................$320,000

113 W. Brookside St...................... .$405,000

4425 Cassidy St.........................….$415,000

503 W. Brookside St…..................$420,000

117 Mayflower St…..........................$521,000

80906

3631 San Pedro Place….................$205,000

4553 Prestige Point…..................$285,000

1233 Hartford St…..........................$302,500

637 Catalina Dr…............................$333,000

816 N. Cedar St…...........................$333,500

750 E. Cimarron St…....................$333,500

3863 Josephine Heights…...........$338,205

1814 Francis Place…......................$345,000

1265 Canoe Creek Drive…............$397,900

3255 Gilcrest Terrace…...............$440,000

1311 Livingston Ave….....................$451,000

3670 Hill Drive............................…$470,000

4175 Danceglen Drive................…$505,000

155 Balmoral Way….......................$795,000

439 Mountain Pass View..............$810,000

2855 Halleys Court….....................$815,000

4625 Bradford Heights..............$1,027,000

25 Fourth St…..............................$1,300,000

