This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded June 28-July 4. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
216 E. Las Vegas St........................$180,000
1209 Aspen Ave…..........................$290,000
2018 Oak Way….............................$292,800
603 Brookshire Ave…...................$300,000
1016 Norwood Ave…......................$305,000
310 W. Platte Ave…..........................$317,500
606 E. St. Elmo Ave…...................$320,000
113 W. Brookside St...................... .$405,000
4425 Cassidy St.........................….$415,000
503 W. Brookside St…..................$420,000
117 Mayflower St…..........................$521,000
80906
3631 San Pedro Place….................$205,000
4553 Prestige Point…..................$285,000
1233 Hartford St…..........................$302,500
637 Catalina Dr…............................$333,000
816 N. Cedar St…...........................$333,500
750 E. Cimarron St…....................$333,500
3863 Josephine Heights…...........$338,205
1814 Francis Place…......................$345,000
1265 Canoe Creek Drive…............$397,900
3255 Gilcrest Terrace…...............$440,000
1311 Livingston Ave….....................$451,000
3670 Hill Drive............................…$470,000
4175 Danceglen Drive................…$505,000
155 Balmoral Way….......................$795,000
439 Mountain Pass View..............$810,000
2855 Halleys Court….....................$815,000
4625 Bradford Heights..............$1,027,000
25 Fourth St…..............................$1,300,000