This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1046 Florence Ave....................$220,000
514 Lynn Ave............................$245,000
525 William Ave.......................$274,900
1747 Portland Gold Drive.........$345,000
304 Eclipse Drive.......................$476,000
1003 Oxford Lane.....................$550,000
80906
1825 Swearinger Drive..............$240,000
29 Clover Cir West...................$285,000
2085 Birmingham Loop............$311,300
1249 Eastmeadow Drive............$345,000
1254 Eastmeadow Drive............$350,000
2028 Woodburn St.....................$450,000
6 Cresta Road...........................$455,000
110 Trout Ave...........................$460,000
660 La Bourgade Point...............$500,000
770 Maroonglen Court.............$569,900
3325 Clubheights Drive............$570,000
5375 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive....$637,000
4495 Governors Point...............$647,000
10 Ravenglass Way....................$669,000
35 Elm Ave.............................$1,215,000