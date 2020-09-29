Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 22-28. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1046 Florence Ave....................$220,000

514 Lynn Ave............................$245,000

525 William Ave.......................$274,900

1747 Portland Gold Drive.........$345,000

304 Eclipse Drive.......................$476,000

1003 Oxford Lane.....................$550,000

80906

1825 Swearinger Drive..............$240,000

29 Clover Cir West...................$285,000

2085 Birmingham Loop............$311,300

1249 Eastmeadow Drive............$345,000

1254 Eastmeadow Drive............$350,000

2028 Woodburn St.....................$450,000

6 Cresta Road...........................$455,000

110 Trout Ave...........................$460,000

660 La Bourgade Point...............$500,000

770 Maroonglen Court.............$569,900

3325 Clubheights Drive............$570,000

5375 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive....$637,000

4495 Governors Point...............$647,000

10 Ravenglass Way....................$669,000

35 Elm Ave.............................$1,215,000

