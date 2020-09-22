Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1133 Florence Ave....................$165,000

1216 La Junta Ave.....................$255,000

1173 Mt Werner Terrace............$282,000

1303 Florence Ave....................$290,000

1703 Hercules Drive..................$443,000

1480 Solitaire St........................$450,000

1336 Solitaire St........................$470,900

1902 Hercules Drive..................$555,000

80906

1117 Forest Road......................$192,900

896 London Green Way..............$195,000

1207 Burnham St......................$230,000

1054 Cambridge Ave..................$252,000

610 San Fernando Place..............$265,000

7519 Red Fir Point......................$287,900

1001 Venus Drive.......................$300,000

31 Highland St............................$315,000

512 Crestridge Ave......................$323,000

1050 Cheyenne Meadows Road.....$335,000

3775 Valley View St.....................$345,000

2120 Woodburn St.......................$390,000

650 Maroonglen Court..................$525,000

2603 Ashgrove St........................$584,000

2610 Ashgrove St......................$633,100

20 Broadmoor Hills Drive............$775,000

