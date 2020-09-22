This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1133 Florence Ave....................$165,000
1216 La Junta Ave.....................$255,000
1173 Mt Werner Terrace............$282,000
1303 Florence Ave....................$290,000
1703 Hercules Drive..................$443,000
1480 Solitaire St........................$450,000
1336 Solitaire St........................$470,900
1902 Hercules Drive..................$555,000
80906
1117 Forest Road......................$192,900
896 London Green Way..............$195,000
1207 Burnham St......................$230,000
1054 Cambridge Ave..................$252,000
610 San Fernando Place..............$265,000
7519 Red Fir Point......................$287,900
1001 Venus Drive.......................$300,000
31 Highland St............................$315,000
512 Crestridge Ave......................$323,000
1050 Cheyenne Meadows Road.....$335,000
3775 Valley View St.....................$345,000
2120 Woodburn St.......................$390,000
650 Maroonglen Court..................$525,000
2603 Ashgrove St........................$584,000
2610 Ashgrove St......................$633,100
20 Broadmoor Hills Drive............$775,000