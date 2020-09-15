neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 1-6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1020 Montrose Ave..............$272,000

308 Laclede Ave..................$330,000

1001 Saturn Drive...............$332,500

964 Tabor Place...................$340,000

1018 Mercury Drive..............$350,000

1150 Solitaire St..................$540,000

950 Oxford Lane...................$680,000

80906

937 London Green Way..........$205,000

1073 Claiborne Road..............$221,400

1223 Gumwood Drive.............$330,000

3425 Ashwood Circle...............$369,900

239 Stratmoor Drive................$370,000

860 Royal Crown Lane..............$478,000

3860 Broadmoor Valley Road....$550,000

1415 Whimsy View...................$725,000

6065 Hardwick Drive................$750,000

4696 Stone Manor Heights.......$1,000,000

