This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of June 1-6. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1020 Montrose Ave..............$272,000
308 Laclede Ave..................$330,000
1001 Saturn Drive...............$332,500
964 Tabor Place...................$340,000
1018 Mercury Drive..............$350,000
1150 Solitaire St..................$540,000
950 Oxford Lane...................$680,000
80906
937 London Green Way..........$205,000
1073 Claiborne Road..............$221,400
1223 Gumwood Drive.............$330,000
3425 Ashwood Circle...............$369,900
239 Stratmoor Drive................$370,000
860 Royal Crown Lane..............$478,000
3860 Broadmoor Valley Road....$550,000
1415 Whimsy View...................$725,000
6065 Hardwick Drive................$750,000
4696 Stone Manor Heights.......$1,000,000