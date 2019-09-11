Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded on June 26-July 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1221 Houston Ave……………………………$175,000

512 Warren Ave……………………………...$230,000

57 Mayflower St……………………………...$292,600

51 Mayflower St……………………………...$294,600

45 Mayflower St……………………………...$348,400

1341 Cresson Mine Drive……………………$385,000

1239 Solitaire St……………………………..$488,000

345 Eclipse Drive…………………………….$511,100

1105 Beta Loop………………………………$562,300

80906

1547 Willshire Drive………………………..$205,000

4340 College View Drive…………………...$266,000

290 Cobblestone Drive……………………...$273,000

3802 Glenhurst St…………………………...$292,000

1263 Livingston Ave…………………………$304,000

404 Crestridge Ave…………………………..$360,000

625 Robinglen Court………………………..$462,500

605 Coveglen Court…………………………$490,000

325 Ellsworth St……………………………..$500,000

215 Haversham Drive……………………….$599,000

5365 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive………………$655,000

463 Mountain Pass View……………………..$683,200

746 Count Pourtales Drive………………….$684,800

415 Stone Cottage Grove……………………$690,600

4 Springdowns Way…………………………$715,000

455 Roxbury Circle………………………….$779,000

4330 Star Ranch Road………………………$885,000

4835 Willow Stone Heights………………$2,900,000

