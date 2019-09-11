This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded on June 26-July 3. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1221 Houston Ave……………………………$175,000
512 Warren Ave……………………………...$230,000
57 Mayflower St……………………………...$292,600
51 Mayflower St……………………………...$294,600
45 Mayflower St……………………………...$348,400
1341 Cresson Mine Drive……………………$385,000
1239 Solitaire St……………………………..$488,000
345 Eclipse Drive…………………………….$511,100
1105 Beta Loop………………………………$562,300
80906
1547 Willshire Drive………………………..$205,000
4340 College View Drive…………………...$266,000
290 Cobblestone Drive……………………...$273,000
3802 Glenhurst St…………………………...$292,000
1263 Livingston Ave…………………………$304,000
404 Crestridge Ave…………………………..$360,000
625 Robinglen Court………………………..$462,500
605 Coveglen Court…………………………$490,000
325 Ellsworth St……………………………..$500,000
215 Haversham Drive……………………….$599,000
5365 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive………………$655,000
463 Mountain Pass View……………………..$683,200
746 Count Pourtales Drive………………….$684,800
415 Stone Cottage Grove……………………$690,600
4 Springdowns Way…………………………$715,000
455 Roxbury Circle………………………….$779,000
4330 Star Ranch Road………………………$885,000
4835 Willow Stone Heights………………$2,900,000