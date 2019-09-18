Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 4-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1609 Gold Hill Mesa Drive………$290,000

363 Gold Claim Terrace…………...$410,000

336 High Mesa Court……………..$565,000

80906

736 Crown Point Drive…………...$215,000

4244 College View Drive…………$215,000

510 Red Cliff Road………………..$258,000

3820 Rosemere St…………………$305,000

740 Constellation Place…………...$310,400

3445 Whimbrel Lane……………..$319,500

1822 Ridgeway Ave………………..$415,000

732 Scorpio Circle…………………$429,500

2851 Tenderfoot Hill St…………..$462,500

803 Libra Drive……………………$475,900

90 Polo Pony Drive……………….$564,000

605 Paisley Drive………………….$628,000

4440 Carriage House View………..$652,500

260 Childe Drive…………………..$740,000

5955 Gladstone St…………………$950,000

6065 Buttermere Drive……………$980,000

3 Broadmoor Ave………………...$1,075,000

715 Overlook Ridge Point………$1,106,200

