This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 4-14. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1609 Gold Hill Mesa Drive………$290,000
363 Gold Claim Terrace…………...$410,000
336 High Mesa Court……………..$565,000
80906
736 Crown Point Drive…………...$215,000
4244 College View Drive…………$215,000
510 Red Cliff Road………………..$258,000
3820 Rosemere St…………………$305,000
740 Constellation Place…………...$310,400
3445 Whimbrel Lane……………..$319,500
1822 Ridgeway Ave………………..$415,000
732 Scorpio Circle…………………$429,500
2851 Tenderfoot Hill St…………..$462,500
803 Libra Drive……………………$475,900
90 Polo Pony Drive……………….$564,000
605 Paisley Drive………………….$628,000
4440 Carriage House View………..$652,500
260 Childe Drive…………………..$740,000
5955 Gladstone St…………………$950,000
6065 Buttermere Drive……………$980,000
3 Broadmoor Ave………………...$1,075,000
715 Overlook Ridge Point………$1,106,200