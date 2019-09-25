This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1224 Rockwood Ave………………………$207,000
1301 Florence Ave………………………...$220,000
1197 Solitaire St…………………………..$338,600
115 Wolfe Ave……………………………..$520,600
80906
834 London Green Way…………………$192,900
1309 Hartford St………………………….$241,900
4262 College View Drive…………………$249,000
4441 Millburn Drive……………………...$250,000
3640 Trailspur Place……………………...$325,000
587 Minuet Point…………………………$380,000
730 Sableglen Court……………………...$515,000
4315 Danceglen Drive……………………$515,000
135 Odessa Place………………………….$580,000
3305 Hydra Drive…………………………$690,000
815 Tyco Court……………………………$844,900