neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 15-21. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1224 Rockwood Ave………………………$207,000

1301 Florence Ave………………………...$220,000

1197 Solitaire St…………………………..$338,600

115 Wolfe Ave……………………………..$520,600

80906

834 London Green Way…………………$192,900

1309 Hartford St………………………….$241,900

4262 College View Drive…………………$249,000

4441 Millburn Drive……………………...$250,000

3640 Trailspur Place……………………...$325,000

587 Minuet Point…………………………$380,000

730 Sableglen Court……………………...$515,000

4315 Danceglen Drive……………………$515,000

135 Odessa Place………………………….$580,000

3305 Hydra Drive…………………………$690,000

815 Tyco Court……………………………$844,900

