This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 6-12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

167 Mayflower St.....................$330,000

507 Salano Drive.....................$370,000

1291 Lady Campbell Drive.....$446,000

80906

1238 Maxwell Street...............$212,200

2572 Naples Drive..................$255,000

1523 Maxwell St.....................$259,000

718 Crown Point Drive............$275,000

626 Trailcrest Court.................$350,000

3843 Glenmeadow Drive.........$361,000

5032 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive.$474,000

5990 Farthing Drive...............$520,000

540 Thames Drive..................$525,000

1005 Bayfield Drive.................$540,000

1345 Lime Rock Lane............$567,000

166 Ellsworth Street...............$580,000

224 Pisano Heights..................$581,000

5050 Kettleglen Court............$590,000

2531 Pegasus Drive..................$605,000

726 Capeglen Road..................$610,000

1285 Log Hollow Point............$675,000

4255 Regency Drive...............$775,000

616 High Lonesome View......$778,500

15 Polo Pony Drive..................$842,500

820 Pollux Drive.....................$870,000

3155 Pegasus Drive...............$1,200,000

