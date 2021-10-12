This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 5-11. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
10049 Mcclelland Road............................................................$176,200
216 E. Las Vegas St…................................................................$189,900
1309 Pando Ave….....................................................................$290,500
1140 Rockwood Ave…..............................................................$300,000
208/212 W. Navajo St….............................................................$312,000
2133 S. Corona Ave…...............................................................$340,000
606 Cooper Ave…....................................................................$362,000
1747 Portland Gold Drive…......................................................$382,000
38 W Brookside St…................................................................$385,000
518 W Ramona Ave…...............................................................$485,000
225 Laclede Court…................................................................$600,000
80906
4231 College View Drive…......................................................$290,000
441 Loomis Ave….....................................................................$356,000
825 San Gabriel Place….........................................................$365,500
3435 Hickory Hill Drive…........................................................$449,000
4455 Spiceglen Drive…............................................................$517,000
3425 Clubview Terrace….........................................................$610,000
409 W. Cheyenne Road….......................................................$644,000
1306 Lime Rock Lane…...........................................................$650,000
704 Count Pourtales Drive….................................................$690,000
5340 Jarman St…....................................................................$799,000
26 Hutton Lane…......................................................................$811,300
411 Darlington Way…...............................................................$900,000
645 Paisley Drive…...................................................................$913,000