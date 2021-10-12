Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 5-11. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

10049 Mcclelland Road............................................................$176,200

216 E. Las Vegas St…................................................................$189,900

1309 Pando Ave….....................................................................$290,500

1140 Rockwood Ave…..............................................................$300,000

208/212 W. Navajo St….............................................................$312,000

2133 S. Corona Ave…...............................................................$340,000

606 Cooper Ave…....................................................................$362,000

1747 Portland Gold Drive…......................................................$382,000

38 W Brookside St…................................................................$385,000

518 W Ramona Ave…...............................................................$485,000

225 Laclede Court…................................................................$600,000

80906

4231 College View Drive…......................................................$290,000

441 Loomis Ave….....................................................................$356,000

825 San Gabriel Place….........................................................$365,500

3435 Hickory Hill Drive…........................................................$449,000

4455 Spiceglen Drive…............................................................$517,000

3425 Clubview Terrace….........................................................$610,000

409 W. Cheyenne Road….......................................................$644,000

1306 Lime Rock Lane…...........................................................$650,000

704 Count Pourtales Drive….................................................$690,000

5340 Jarman St…....................................................................$799,000

26 Hutton Lane…......................................................................$811,300

411 Darlington Way…...............................................................$900,000

645 Paisley Drive…...................................................................$913,000

