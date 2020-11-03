Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 27-Aug. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1729 Pikes Peak Ave. West.......$200,000

1226 Pando Ave........................$230,000

1301 Pando Ave........................$237,000

1209 La Junta Ave....................$255,000

622 Cooper Ave........................$345,000

610 Tower St. North.................$367,500

1272 Lady Campbell Drive......$380,000

1017 Arcturus Drive.................$490,000

484 Gold Claim Terrace...........$517,000

805 Aurora Drive......................$580,000

1003 Sun Drive.........................$585,000

80906

3169 Starlight Circle..................$90,000

3169 Starlight Circle................$110,200

703 Bridger Drive.....................$120,000

6825 Harding Street.................$190,000

1010 Alexander Road................$210,000

4426 Millburn Drive.................$266,000

1069 Cambridge Ave................$281,000

23 Alsace Way...........................$281,600

3755 Trail Rock Place...............$285,000

2090 Birmingham Loop...........$298,500

2086 Birmingham Loop...........$309,200

2522 Robinson St.....................$320,000

3610 Crosstrail Court...............$331,000

1020 Serabella Grove...............$375,000

417 Valley Way.........................$380,000

3030 Westcliff Drive West.......$395,000

410 Ridgewood Ave..................$450,000

8280 Old Exchange Drive........$460,000

2639 Spring Grove Terrace......$465,000

690 Robinglen Court................$495,000

4736 Overture Court................$565,000

285 Thames Drive....................$608,000

40 Balmoral Way......................$644,500

675 High Lonesome View........$782,400

4695 Bradford Heights.............$990,000

751 Silver Oak Grove............$1,250,000

4615 Stone Manor Heights...$1,500,000

5860 Gladstone St.................$1,500,000

4915 Canyon Meadows View...$2,750,000

