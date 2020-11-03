This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 27-Aug. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1729 Pikes Peak Ave. West.......$200,000
1226 Pando Ave........................$230,000
1301 Pando Ave........................$237,000
1209 La Junta Ave....................$255,000
622 Cooper Ave........................$345,000
610 Tower St. North.................$367,500
1272 Lady Campbell Drive......$380,000
1017 Arcturus Drive.................$490,000
484 Gold Claim Terrace...........$517,000
805 Aurora Drive......................$580,000
1003 Sun Drive.........................$585,000
80906
3169 Starlight Circle..................$90,000
3169 Starlight Circle................$110,200
703 Bridger Drive.....................$120,000
6825 Harding Street.................$190,000
1010 Alexander Road................$210,000
4426 Millburn Drive.................$266,000
1069 Cambridge Ave................$281,000
23 Alsace Way...........................$281,600
3755 Trail Rock Place...............$285,000
2090 Birmingham Loop...........$298,500
2086 Birmingham Loop...........$309,200
2522 Robinson St.....................$320,000
3610 Crosstrail Court...............$331,000
1020 Serabella Grove...............$375,000
417 Valley Way.........................$380,000
3030 Westcliff Drive West.......$395,000
410 Ridgewood Ave..................$450,000
8280 Old Exchange Drive........$460,000
2639 Spring Grove Terrace......$465,000
690 Robinglen Court................$495,000
4736 Overture Court................$565,000
285 Thames Drive....................$608,000
40 Balmoral Way......................$644,500
675 High Lonesome View........$782,400
4695 Bradford Heights.............$990,000
751 Silver Oak Grove............$1,250,000
4615 Stone Manor Heights...$1,500,000
5860 Gladstone St.................$1,500,000
4915 Canyon Meadows View...$2,750,000