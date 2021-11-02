This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 26-Aug. 1. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1925 S. Prospect Ave…..........................................$295,000
1915 S. Hancock Ave…...........................................$320,000
478 Gray Horse Alley…..........................................$377,000
318 W. Monument St…...........................................$435,000
228 N. Seventh St…...............................................$465,000
914 Summer Games Drive….................................$515,000
147 Merrimac St…..................................................$520,000
80906
842 London Green Way….....................................$265,000
1965 Tanager Way…...............................................$275,000
2790 Tumblewood Grove…..................................$295,000
374 Cobblestone Drive….......................................$325,350
4241 S. Millburn…....................................................$327,000
3804 Packers Point…............................................$335,000
2118 Birmingham Loop…......................................$360,000
1430 Crippen Court…............................................$365,000
3650 Pennyroyal Lane….......................................$367,000
438 Westmark Ave…..............................................$410,000
1501 Coolcrest Drive…............................................$415,000
970 Mesa Valley Road…........................................$437,000
3415 Ashwood Circle….........................................$450,000
6220 Altman Drive….............................................$475,000
195 Odessa Place…................................................$625,000
3106 Springdowns Place…...................................$670,000
4118 Hampshire Place…........................................$696,000
711 S. Bear Paw Lane…..........................................$750,000
4440 Carriage House View…...............................$781,500
14 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd….............................$825,000
9915 Mountain Road…..........................................$835,000
185 Kirkstone Lane…............................................$900,000
4680 Newstead Place…......................................$1,015,000
1990 Fox Mountain Point…...............................$2,850,000
1915 Fox Mountain Point….................................$2,925,000