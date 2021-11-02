Key in door

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 26-Aug. 1. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1925 S. Prospect Ave…..........................................$295,000

1915 S. Hancock Ave…...........................................$320,000

478 Gray Horse Alley…..........................................$377,000

318 W. Monument St…...........................................$435,000

228 N. Seventh St…...............................................$465,000

914 Summer Games Drive….................................$515,000

147 Merrimac St…..................................................$520,000

80906

842 London Green Way….....................................$265,000

1965 Tanager Way…...............................................$275,000

2790 Tumblewood Grove…..................................$295,000

374 Cobblestone Drive….......................................$325,350

4241 S. Millburn…....................................................$327,000

3804 Packers Point…............................................$335,000

2118 Birmingham Loop…......................................$360,000

1430 Crippen Court…............................................$365,000

3650 Pennyroyal Lane….......................................$367,000

438 Westmark Ave…..............................................$410,000

1501 Coolcrest Drive…............................................$415,000

970 Mesa Valley Road…........................................$437,000

3415 Ashwood Circle….........................................$450,000

6220 Altman Drive….............................................$475,000

195 Odessa Place…................................................$625,000

3106 Springdowns Place…...................................$670,000

4118 Hampshire Place…........................................$696,000

711 S. Bear Paw Lane…..........................................$750,000

4440 Carriage House View…...............................$781,500

14 Cheyenne Mountain Blvd….............................$825,000

9915 Mountain Road…..........................................$835,000

185 Kirkstone Lane…............................................$900,000

4680 Newstead Place…......................................$1,015,000

1990 Fox Mountain Point…...............................$2,850,000

1915 Fox Mountain Point….................................$2,925,000

Tags

Load comments