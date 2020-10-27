This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
615 Cooper Ave....................$290,000
1104 Neptune Drive............$375,000
1324 Solitaire St....................$438,000
80906
42 Minden Circle..................$217,700
623 Catalina Drive...............$266,000
4 Anita Road........................$322,000
1575 Witches Willow Lne...$327,500
2806 Tenderfoot Hill St........$345,000
1555 Gumwood Drive.........$350,000
3460 Ashwood Circle............$355,000
1535 Leewood Court............$361,000
130 Cobblestone Drive.........$385,000
3340 Ashwood Circle............$391,000
1050 Serabella Grove............$410,000
2447 Astron Drive.................$510,000
715 Herbglen Court............$605,000
435 Paisley Drive..................$699,900
510 Mountain Pass View......$765,000
5318 Rocking Tree Grove...$899,000
512 Silver Oak Grove.........$1,450,000