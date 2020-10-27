neighborhood real estate

Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

615 Cooper Ave....................$290,000

1104 Neptune Drive............$375,000

1324 Solitaire St....................$438,000

80906

42 Minden Circle..................$217,700

623 Catalina Drive...............$266,000

4 Anita Road........................$322,000

1575 Witches Willow Lne...$327,500

2806 Tenderfoot Hill St........$345,000

1555 Gumwood Drive.........$350,000

3460 Ashwood Circle............$355,000

1535 Leewood Court............$361,000

130 Cobblestone Drive.........$385,000

3340 Ashwood Circle............$391,000

1050 Serabella Grove............$410,000

2447 Astron Drive.................$510,000

715 Herbglen Court............$605,000

435 Paisley Drive..................$699,900

510 Mountain Pass View......$765,000

5318 Rocking Tree Grove...$899,000

512 Silver Oak Grove.........$1,450,000

Tags

Load comments