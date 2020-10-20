Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1127 Richards Ave..................................$231,500

1720 Portland Gold Drive.....................$300,000

1009 Sun Drive.......................................$419,400

1060 Beacon Hill Way............................$495,000

129 Wolfe Ave.........................................$501,500

80906

1720 Whitehall Road.............................$245,000

1104 Cambridge Ave..............................$284,200

1617 Cheyenne Blvd..............................$300,000

3832 Glenmeadow Drive........................$325,000

3744 Hill Drive.......................................$380,000

4431 Songglen Circle..............................$399,000

505 Hawthorne Place..............................$461,000

5015 Farthing Drive................................$530,000

15 Mesa Lane.........................................$615,000

2205 Parkview Blvd................................$630,000

4510 Governors Point.............................$630,000

3119 Springmeadow Drive.....................$649,000

3810 Roxbury Court...............................$695,000

4630 Alpglen Court.................................$745,000

6080 Hardwick Drive..............................$785,000

41 Broadmoor Ave...............................$1,900,000

