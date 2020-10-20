This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1127 Richards Ave..................................$231,500
1720 Portland Gold Drive.....................$300,000
1009 Sun Drive.......................................$419,400
1060 Beacon Hill Way............................$495,000
129 Wolfe Ave.........................................$501,500
80906
1720 Whitehall Road.............................$245,000
1104 Cambridge Ave..............................$284,200
1617 Cheyenne Blvd..............................$300,000
3832 Glenmeadow Drive........................$325,000
3744 Hill Drive.......................................$380,000
4431 Songglen Circle..............................$399,000
505 Hawthorne Place..............................$461,000
5015 Farthing Drive................................$530,000
15 Mesa Lane.........................................$615,000
2205 Parkview Blvd................................$630,000
4510 Governors Point.............................$630,000
3119 Springmeadow Drive.....................$649,000
3810 Roxbury Court...............................$695,000
4630 Alpglen Court.................................$745,000
6080 Hardwick Drive..............................$785,000
41 Broadmoor Ave...............................$1,900,000