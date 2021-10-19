Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 12-18. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1009 Mercury Drive.................................$415,000

119 N. Seventh St…..................................$435,000

257 Ironclad Lane…...............................$450,000

803 Redemption Point….......................$505,000

1169 Beacon Hill Way…...........................$535,000

80906

4025 Sandberg Drive…...........................$279,900

605 High Tea Court….............................$336,000

3976 Red Cedar Drive….........................$350,000

1307 Willshire Drive….............................$360,000

810 San Bruno Place…...........................$365,500

2797 Park Crest Court…........................$445,000

620 W. Cheyenne Road….......................$459,900

3724 Blue Merion Court….....................$465,000

3784 Blue Merion Court.....................…$500,000

4355 Stonehaven Drive…......................$528,000

616 Concerto Drive…..............................$535,000

5045 Farthing Drive…............................$645,000

2959 S. Electra Drive…...........................$710,000

734 Capeglen Road…..............................$791,000

104 Seventh St….....................................$850,000

3110 Orion Drive…...................................$885,000

390 Lowick Drive….................................$965,000

3155 Orion Drive….................................$1,100,000

