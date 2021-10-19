This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded July 12-18. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1009 Mercury Drive.................................$415,000
119 N. Seventh St…..................................$435,000
257 Ironclad Lane…...............................$450,000
803 Redemption Point….......................$505,000
1169 Beacon Hill Way…...........................$535,000
80906
4025 Sandberg Drive…...........................$279,900
605 High Tea Court….............................$336,000
3976 Red Cedar Drive….........................$350,000
1307 Willshire Drive….............................$360,000
810 San Bruno Place…...........................$365,500
2797 Park Crest Court…........................$445,000
620 W. Cheyenne Road….......................$459,900
3724 Blue Merion Court….....................$465,000
3784 Blue Merion Court.....................…$500,000
4355 Stonehaven Drive…......................$528,000
616 Concerto Drive…..............................$535,000
5045 Farthing Drive…............................$645,000
2959 S. Electra Drive…...........................$710,000
734 Capeglen Road…..............................$791,000
104 Seventh St….....................................$850,000
3110 Orion Drive…...................................$885,000
390 Lowick Drive….................................$965,000
3155 Orion Drive….................................$1,100,000