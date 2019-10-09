This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 29-Aug. 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1633 Gold Hill Mesa Drive……………….$28,200
1051 Montrose Ave……………………….$212,000
1132 Rockwood Ave……………………...$230,000
424 Yucca Drive…………………………..$289,000
406 Gray Horse Alley……………………$325,000
609 Salano Drive…………………………$375,000
90 Cheyenne Blvd………………………...$395,000
282 Millstream Terrace…………………...$399,000
1906 Altair Drive…………………………$460,000
809 Aurora Drive………………………….$465,000
80906
1109 Cambridge Ave……………………...$200,000
4333 Prestige Point……………………….$225,000
4432 Red Oak Court……………………...$365,000
423 Chamberlin Place…………………….$395,000
2768 La Strada Grande Heights…………$439,900
115 Clubridge Place………………………$450,000
742 Capeglen Road……………………….$535,000
505 Pluto Drive…………………………...$575,000
4247 Star Vista Court……………………..$585,000
5835 Daltry Lane………………………….$599,000
815 Pollux Drive…………………………..$631,000
428 Darlington Way………………………$666,800
2010 Cantwell Grove……………………..$799,000
2805 Stratton Forest Heights…………..$2,300,000