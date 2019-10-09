Couple with keys to new home

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 29-Aug. 4. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1633 Gold Hill Mesa Drive……………….$28,200

1051 Montrose Ave……………………….$212,000

1132 Rockwood Ave……………………...$230,000

424 Yucca Drive…………………………..$289,000

406 Gray Horse Alley……………………$325,000

609 Salano Drive…………………………$375,000

90 Cheyenne Blvd………………………...$395,000

282 Millstream Terrace…………………...$399,000

1906 Altair Drive…………………………$460,000

809 Aurora Drive………………………….$465,000

80906

1109 Cambridge Ave……………………...$200,000

4333 Prestige Point……………………….$225,000

4432 Red Oak Court……………………...$365,000

423 Chamberlin Place…………………….$395,000

2768 La Strada Grande Heights…………$439,900

115 Clubridge Place………………………$450,000

742 Capeglen Road……………………….$535,000

505 Pluto Drive…………………………...$575,000

4247 Star Vista Court……………………..$585,000

5835 Daltry Lane………………………….$599,000

815 Pollux Drive…………………………..$631,000

428 Darlington Way………………………$666,800

2010 Cantwell Grove……………………..$799,000

2805 Stratton Forest Heights…………..$2,300,000

