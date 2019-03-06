This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1125 Florence Ave…$130,000
75 Mayflower St…$254,100
430 Gray Horse Alley…$264,900
99 Mayflower St…$280,400
81 Mayflower St…$348,800
474 Millstream Terrace…$350,000
950 Oxford Lane…$500,000
414 Eclipse Drive…$757,600
80906
1203 Maxwell St…$207,500
825 San Gabriel Place…$239,000
416 Cobblestone Drive…$269,000
2514 Old Broadmoor Road…$850,000