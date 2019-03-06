neighborhood real estate
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 14-20. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1125 Florence Ave…$130,000

75 Mayflower St…$254,100

430 Gray Horse Alley…$264,900

99 Mayflower St…$280,400

81 Mayflower St…$348,800

474 Millstream Terrace…$350,000

950 Oxford Lane…$500,000

414 Eclipse Drive…$757,600

80906

1203 Maxwell St…$207,500

825 San Gabriel Place…$239,000

416 Cobblestone Drive…$269,000

2514 Old Broadmoor Road…$850,000

