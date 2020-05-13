This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
731 N. Skyline Ave…………………………...$380,000
1499 Costilla St………………………………$395,000
80906
310 N. 24th St………………………………..$217,000
329 Catalina Drive…………………………..$340,000
57 Newport Circle B………………………...$360,000
1311 Livingston Ave…………………………$369,900
7 El Sereno Drive……………………………$382,000
51 Woodbridge Drive……………………….$400,000
15 Woodbridge Drive……………………….$420,000
4235 Regency Drive…………………………$625,000
498 Mountain Pass View……………………$648,000
545 Paisley Drive……………………………$675,000
6040 Hardwick Drive………………………..$680,000
4645 Alpglen Court………………………….$700,000