This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

731 N. Skyline Ave…………………………...$380,000

1499 Costilla St………………………………$395,000

80906

310 N. 24th St………………………………..$217,000

329 Catalina Drive…………………………..$340,000

57 Newport Circle B………………………...$360,000

1311 Livingston Ave…………………………$369,900

7 El Sereno Drive……………………………$382,000

51 Woodbridge Drive……………………….$400,000

15 Woodbridge Drive……………………….$420,000

4235 Regency Drive…………………………$625,000

498 Mountain Pass View……………………$648,000

545 Paisley Drive……………………………$675,000

6040 Hardwick Drive………………………..$680,000

4645 Alpglen Court………………………….$700,000

