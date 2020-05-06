Couple with keys to new home
This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

2014 S. Corona Ave………………………………………$158,000

520 William Ave…………………………………………..$190,000

419 Cooper Ave…………………………………………...$192,000

1215 La Paloma Way……………………………………..$564,000

80906

1042 Claiborne Road……………………………………...$277,000

1634 S. Canoe Creek Dr…………………………………$299,900

3230 E. Breckenridge Drive……………………………...$379,900

790 Amberglen Court…………………………………….$450,000

4495 Carriage House View………………………………..$550,000

295 Paisley Drive………………………………………….$735,000

5036 La Tour View………………………………………..$965,000

622 Thimbleberry Point……………………………….$1,350,000

