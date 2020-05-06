This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 20-26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
2014 S. Corona Ave………………………………………$158,000
520 William Ave…………………………………………..$190,000
419 Cooper Ave…………………………………………...$192,000
1215 La Paloma Way……………………………………..$564,000
80906
1042 Claiborne Road……………………………………...$277,000
1634 S. Canoe Creek Dr…………………………………$299,900
3230 E. Breckenridge Drive……………………………...$379,900
790 Amberglen Court…………………………………….$450,000
4495 Carriage House View………………………………..$550,000
295 Paisley Drive………………………………………….$735,000
5036 La Tour View………………………………………..$965,000
622 Thimbleberry Point……………………………….$1,350,000