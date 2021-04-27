Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 18-24. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

843 S. Skyway Blvd.....................$375,000

911 S. Skyway Blvd......................$395,000

406 Gold Claim Terrace...............$514,900

80906

321 Laclede Ave..........................$235,000

1703 Maxwell St.........................$280,000

1219 Maxwell St..........................$285,000

712 Crown Point Drive................$290,000

4625 Wildcat Court.....................$297,500

1268 Canoe Creek Drive..............$376,000

523 Orion Drive..........................$485,000

2302 Parkview Blv......................$571,500

325 Cheshire Court.....................$616,500

245 Thames Drive.......................$729,900

21 Sanford Road.........................$888,200

128 Cresta Road.........................$950,000

9 Sequoyah Road......................$1,300,000

