This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 18-24. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
843 S. Skyway Blvd.....................$375,000
911 S. Skyway Blvd......................$395,000
406 Gold Claim Terrace...............$514,900
80906
321 Laclede Ave..........................$235,000
1703 Maxwell St.........................$280,000
1219 Maxwell St..........................$285,000
712 Crown Point Drive................$290,000
4625 Wildcat Court.....................$297,500
1268 Canoe Creek Drive..............$376,000
523 Orion Drive..........................$485,000
2302 Parkview Blv......................$571,500
325 Cheshire Court.....................$616,500
245 Thames Drive.......................$729,900
21 Sanford Road.........................$888,200
128 Cresta Road.........................$950,000
9 Sequoyah Road......................$1,300,000