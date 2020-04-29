Key in door

This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

745 N. Walnut St……………………..$250,000

187 Merrimac St……………………...$285,000

1233 Solitaire St………………………$515,000

80906

1968 Chamberlin S…………………..$210,500

7652 Red Fir Point…………………..$272,900

7664 Red Fir Point…………………..$298,900

3320 Ashwood Circle………………...$365,000

523 Mountain Pass View…………….$607,900

5335 Old Star Ranch View…………..$685,000

445 Brown Bear Lane…………………$960,000

