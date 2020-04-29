This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Jan. 13-19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
745 N. Walnut St……………………..$250,000
187 Merrimac St……………………...$285,000
1233 Solitaire St………………………$515,000
80906
1968 Chamberlin S…………………..$210,500
7652 Red Fir Point…………………..$272,900
7664 Red Fir Point…………………..$298,900
3320 Ashwood Circle………………...$365,000
523 Mountain Pass View…………….$607,900
5335 Old Star Ranch View…………..$685,000
445 Brown Bear Lane…………………$960,000