This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 11-17. All listings include address and sales price.

80905

1224 Houston Ave..................................$264,000

1032 Mt Werner Circle...........................$298,000

316 W Monument St.............................$334,500

387 Gold Claim Terrace.........................$485,000

1069 Beacon Hill Way............................$548,250

1225 Lady Campbell Drive.....................$625,529

80906

3906 S. Midsummer Lane......................$260,000

1552 Chadwick Drive..............................$295,000

830 Quail Lake Circle..............................$430,000

629 Orchestra Drive...............................$466,000

755 Royal Crown Lane..........................$500,000

4780 Farthing Drive...............................$550,000

510 Bewick Point....................................$950,000

