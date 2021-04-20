This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded Jan. 11-17. All listings include address and sales price.
80905
1224 Houston Ave..................................$264,000
1032 Mt Werner Circle...........................$298,000
316 W Monument St.............................$334,500
387 Gold Claim Terrace.........................$485,000
1069 Beacon Hill Way............................$548,250
1225 Lady Campbell Drive.....................$625,529
80906
3906 S. Midsummer Lane......................$260,000
1552 Chadwick Drive..............................$295,000
830 Quail Lake Circle..............................$430,000
629 Orchestra Drive...............................$466,000
755 Royal Crown Lane..........................$500,000
4780 Farthing Drive...............................$550,000
510 Bewick Point....................................$950,000